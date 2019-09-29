Kuehl, James Lee James Lee Kuehl, 82 years old, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on September 20, 2019. He was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year but ended up in the hospital with pneumonia the week that he was supposed to start treatment. He died peacefully with family by his side. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Sharon Kuehl; son, Brian Kuehl; and daughter, Amy Litman, as well as her husband, Don Fouts, all of Las Vegas. In addition, he leaves behind his daughter, Sally Grandick, and husband, Dan Grandick, of Council Bluffs, IA, as well as grandchildren, Sherry Kuehl, Beth Gill, Jonathan and Eve Litman, and Ryan and Rachel Grandick. James was raised in Waterloo, IA and is survived by his two brothers, Ron and Glen Kuehl, both of Waterloo. He was a mechanical engineer and lived most of his life in Omaha, spending his winters in Las Vegas for many years. He and his wife moved there permanently ago. He played in numerous bands up until the week before his passing, and volunteered with the SHIP office and AARP tax preparation. He was active, and loved his life, his wife and his family. He will be dearly missed by all. He will be buried at the VA Cemetery in Boulder City, NV on October 17, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE on October 18, in Las Vegas, at the Desert Springs Methodist Church at 6pm.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.