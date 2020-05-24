Kuebler Knowles, Velda June June 22, 1922 - May 22, 2020 Preceded in death by husbands, Leonard G. Kuebler and Leonard E. Knowles; parents, Virgil and Letha (Crook) Emmert; four brothers; and three sisters. Survived by daughter, Marilyn Scheef; sons, Leonard Jr., Richard R. (Paula), Matthew R. (Diane), Dallas L. (Kay), and Paris M.; step-son, Craig (Edie) Knowles; step-daughter-in-law, Glenda Knowles; 23 grandchildren; over 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson. CELEBRATION of JUNE'S LIFE: Tuesday, May 26, at 11am, with VISITATION one hour prior at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel, with social distancing/CDC Guidelines followed. Interment: Wednesday, May 27, at 12pm at Maple Cemetery in Salem, NE. Memorials will be directed by the family. To leave a condolence and for more details visit: bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

