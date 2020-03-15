Kudrna, James "Jim" Lynn Age 68 - March 1, 2020 He was born and raised in Omaha to parents, James Joseph and Patsy Ann Chandler Kudrna. He was married to Jolene (Armbrust) Kudrna for 41 years, and they had two children, Casey and McKenzie. Jim attended the University of Nebraska, earning both a Bachelors and Master's Degree in Architecture. He began his professional career working for HDR in Omaha before becoming a professor of Architecture. He then spent 30+ years teaching at the University of Oklahoma. After retiring from OU in 2008, Jim worked and consulted for GH2 Architects in the Norman and Tulsa areas. In 2016, he and Jolene moved to Portland, OR to be closer to their daughter and fulfill a lifelong dream of living in the Pacific Northwest. Jim was preceded in death by his father, James. He is survived by his wife, Jolene of Portland, OR; his mother, Patsy of Omaha; his sister, Kim Kohl and her husband, John of Omaha, his daughter McKenzie, of Portland; his son, Casey, daughter-in-law Kinsey, and his grandchildren, Karsen and Carter of Overland Park, KS; and many other loving family members. MEMORIAL SERVICES are planned to be held in Omaha and Norman, OK. The Omaha Services will be at 11am on Wednesday, March 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2725 N 60th Ave, Omaha, NE 68104. The Norman Services will be held at 11am on Monday, March 30, at University Lutheran Church, 914 Elm Ave, Norman, OK 73072. There will also be Receptions at the Churches immediately following both Services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to the ALS Association of Oregon located at 700 NE Multnomah St, Suite 210, Portland, OR 97232.
