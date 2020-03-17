Kudrna, James "Jim" Lynn. Age 68 - March 1, 2020. He was born and raised in Omaha to parents, James Joseph and Patsy Ann Chandler Kudrna. He was married to Jolene (Armbrust) Kudrna for 41 years, and they had two children, Casey and McKenzie. Jim attended the University of Nebraska, earning both a Bachelors and Master's Degree in Architecture. He began his professional career working for HDR in Omaha before becoming a professor of Architecture. He then spent 30+ years teaching at the University of Oklahoma. After retiring from OU in 2008, Jim worked and consulted for GH2 Architects in the Norman and Tulsa areas. In 2016, he and Jolene moved to Portland, OR to be closer to their daughter and fulfill a lifelong dream of living in the Pacific Northwest. Jim was preceded in death by his father, James. He is survived by his wife, Jolene of Portland, OR; his mother, Patsy of Omaha; his sister, Kim Kohl and her husband, John of Omaha, his daughter McKenzie, of Portland; his son, Casey, daughter-in-law Kinsey, and his grandchildren, Karsen and Carter of Overland Park, KS; and many other loving family members. MEMORIAL SERVICES have been canceled. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to the ALS Association of Oregon located at 700 NE Multnomah St, Suite 210, Portland, OR 97232.

