Kuckta, Stephen D. January 30, 1955 - March 4, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Stephen and Virginia. Survived by siblings, Susie Kuckta (Dwight Graumann), Sharon Zaliauskas (Romas), James Kuckta, Michael Kuckta (Becky), Kathleen Belmudez (Tim); nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. VISITATION with the family: Sunday, 1-3pm, at the mortuary. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

