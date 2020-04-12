Kucks, Phyllis

Kucks, Phyllis March 9, 1928 - April 3, 2020 Phyllis passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3. 2020. She was born in Magnolia, IA to Earl and Herma Niles. She is survived by long time companion, Ed Bittner of Carter Lake, IA; two sons, Lynn (Laurie) Kucks and Lauren (Barb) Kucks, all of Omaha; grandchildren, Chad (Mindy), Kevin (Jamie), Austin (Lizzie), Justin (Lea), and Matt; and several great grandchildren. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Max Kucks; and sister Judy. Mom loved and cherished time with family and friends and will be truly missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kremer Funeral Home 6302 Maple St., Omaha, NE 68104

