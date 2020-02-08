Kucks, Dale July 9, 1921 - February 3, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, June Kucks. Survived by children, Jim (Marilyn) Kucks, Ann Christensen, John (Lois) Kucks; grandchildren, Mandy (Scott) Bender, Brian (Melissa) Kucks, Tyler (Alma) Christensen, Austin (Ellen) Christensen, Cassi (Sandro) DeAngelis, Micah (Brittani) Christensen, Laura (Jim) Vargo, Kayla (Jake) DiMauro, Megan Kucks; 13 great-grandchildren. SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at Faith Westwood United Methodist Church, 4814 Oaks Lane. VISITATION: Sunday, 3-5pm, at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
