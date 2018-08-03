Kucirek, Irene C. (Warinski) Age 93 Preceded in death by husband, Adolph; son, Thomas; parents, Walter and Katherine Warinski; sister, Virginia Kros; brother, Leonard Warinski. Survived by sons, Ronald and David (Shirley); grandchildren, Carey Ronspies, Susanne Bishop, and Adam Kucirek; great-grandchildren: Julia, Andrew, Brook, and Marin; sisters: Barbara Pederson, Frances Rhye, Mary Ann (Richard) Brudny, Jeanette (James) Gentile, Kathy Warinski, and Linda Blubaugh; brothers, Walter and Joseph Warinski. VISITATION: Friday, August 3, 6-7pm, with Vigil Service at 7pm, all at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Dr. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, August 4, 10am, at the Church. Committal at St. John Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

