Kucera, Joyce A.

Kucera, Joyce A. Age 82 Joyce A. Kucera, of Lincoln, NE, entered into rest on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, 10am, at First Presbyterian Church, 981 W. 15th St., Wahoo, NE. VISITATION: Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, 4-6pm, at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment: St. John Cemetery, Weston, NE. Memorials in care of the family or donor's choice. To leave condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME 211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624

