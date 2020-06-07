Kucera, Joseph Gregory March 12, 1939 - April 15, 2020 Joe Kucera was born in Wahoo, NE on March 12th, 1939.He grew up on the family farm near Cedar Bluffs, NE. He joined the Army and was stationed in Korea from 1956 1959. After returning from Korea, Joe moved to Omaha, NE and learned the carpenter trade, ending his career owning JK Construction. His laugh could be heard from long distances, and his jokes and one liners, while repeated often, made many laugh. Joe is survived by wife, Renee; sons: Brad (Emily) Kucera, Patrick (Mari) Kucera, and Todd Kucera; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; step-son, Jake Mosher; step-daughter, Regan (Joe) Niehaus; and 3 step-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 13th, 11 a.m. at the West Center Chapel of Heafey Hoffmann Dworak & Cutler. INTERNMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

