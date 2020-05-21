Kubin, Charles "Chuck"

Kubin, Charles "Chuck" Charles "Chuck" Kubin, age 81 of Fremont passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. He was born December 21, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Charles and Marie (Dobrowolski) Kubin. Chuck grew up in Chicago and came to live in Fremont in 1954 at the age of 16. He was a 1956 graduate of St. Patrick's Catholic School. He married Eleanor Krumel on August 22, 1959, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Chuck worked at Hormel and Chicago North Western Railroad before becoming co-owner of the Fremont Meat Market. In November 1978 Chuck became the proprietor of Al's Caf� along with his wife and son, Tony. He retired in February 2001. Chuck is survived by his wife, Eleanor Kubin; son, Tony (Jode) Kubin; daughter, Cheryl Kubin all of Fremont and Mary Kubin Michaelsen of Omaha; brother, Richard (Noreen) Kubin of Naples, Florida; sister, Barbara Schuster of River Grove, Illinois; 3 grandchildren, Matthew Wackel, MaKenzie Kubin (Tull Jochem) and Maegan (Corey) Case and 2 great grandchildren, Haley Wackel and Avalon Jochem. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Kubin; nephew, Jeff Schuster and beloved uncle and aunt, Tom and Vickie LaRocca. It is the family's hope that in the future, friends and family may be able to come together to commemorate and celebrate Chuck's life. A Private Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church or DUET, formerly known as ENCOR. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.