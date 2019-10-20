Krzycki, William "Bill" William "Bill" Krzycki of Omaha, passed away on September 23, 2019 at the age of 63. Survived by wife Nancy; sister, Connie Chapman; children, Shane (Laura), Rachel and Leah Krzycki; and grandchildren, Lili Allen, Olivia, Connor, Colin and Daniel Krzycki. Bill will be dearly missed by family and friends. A Private Service will be held.

