Krzycki, Dolores Ann (Tenczer) Age 86 - August 17, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Josephine Tenczer; sister, Carol Zoucha; brothers, Donald and Frank Tenczer. Survived by children: Susan Schwalm, Diane Vancil, Michael Krzycki, and Beverly (Burton) Kragskow; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Wednesday, August 21, from 4-6pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm, at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, August 22, 10am, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 4002 J Street. Entombment: St. John Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Stanislaus for Masses. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

