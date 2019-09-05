Krutina, Eleanor A. August 14, 1936 - September 2, 2019 Age 83. Survived by children: Kimberly R. Huck (Jeff), Kelly Krutina, Daniel Krutina (Mary) and David Krutina; grandchildren: Mark Slater (Rory); Scott Slater (Molly); Lisa Blair (Mike); Collin, Mitchell, Tony, Larry, Stevie, and David Jr. Krutina; 12 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Thursday, September 5th, 5-7pm, with Vigil Service at 7pm, at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 6th, 11am, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. Memorials Alzheimer's Association or www.alz.org. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

