Eleanor A. Krutina. August 14, 1936 ~ September 2, 2019. Age 83. Survived by children: Kimberly R. Huck (Jeff), Kelly Krutina, Daniel Krutina (Mary) and David Krutina; grandchildren: Mark Slater (Rory); Scott Slater (Molly); Lisa Blair (Mike); Collin, Mitchell, Tony, Larry, Stevie, and David Jr. Krutina; 12 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Thursday, September 5th, 5-7pm, with Vigil Service at 7pm, at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 6th, 11am, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. Memorials Alzheimer’s Association or www.alz.org. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL FUNERAL CHAPEL, Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler, 2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE 68005, 402-291-5000.

