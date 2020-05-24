Krupa, Raymond J.

Krupa, Raymond J. March 26, 1932 - May 21, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Constance. Survived by daughter, Kathleen A. Distefano; son, Robert R. Krupa (Kristy); grandchildren, Anthony Distefano, Emilie Krupa, and Mitchell Krupa; and sisters, Theresa Mitera, Mary Ann Petrmichl, and Barbara Tworek. VISITATION (following CDC guidelines) starts at 9:30am, with MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am Wednesday, all at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. INTERMENT: St. John's Cemetery with Military Honors. To view a live broadcast of the Services go to our website and click the "view livecast" button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

