Krumbach, David J.

Krumbach, David J. Age 70 David J. Krumbach, of Shelby, NE, died October 31, 2019 at his home. Survivors include his wife, Donna, of Shelby; children, Brent (Jillian) Krumbach of Omaha, and Bridget Krumbach of Burbank, CA; four grandchildren, Talia, Milo, Ruby, and Porter Krumbach; brother, Richard Krumbach of Shelby; sisters, Cindy (George) Thelen of Shelby, and Sandi (Pete) Teegerstrom of York; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, November 4, 10am, at Shelby Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Leo Seiker officiating. VISITATION: Sunday, November 3, 2-4pm, with 4pm Rosary, at the church. Interment: Shelby Cemetery with Military Rites by Shelby Legion Post #296. DUBAS FUNERAL HOME, INC 211 N Main, Osceola, NE 68651 402-747-4441 | www.dubasfuneralhome.com

