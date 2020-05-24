Kruizenga, Claire Ann

Kruizenga, Claire Ann February 27, 1940 - May 22, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Lowell Kruizenga; parents, Hanson and Alyce Givens; and brother-in-law, Richard Alberg. Survived by daughters, Lisa (Tim) Naylon, Leslie (Jeff) Voigt, and Alyssa (Brian) Mancinelli; siblings, Hans (Donna) Givens, Jim (Barb) Givens, and Kay Alberg; grandchildren, Robert Voigt, Isaac Beber, Meghan Voigt, Jordan Beber, Colby Naylon, Reese Naylon, and Henry Naylon; great-granddaughter Charlotte Beber; and many loved nieces and nephews. Ann was the recipient of convalescent plasma to help against her fight with the Covid 19 Virus. We encourage people to donate blood or plasma to the American Red Cross. Private Graveside Service with family only Saturday, June 6, at 10:30am. Please visit Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park and Funeral Home on Facebook for the livestream service. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St 402-566-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

