Kruger, Gene M. Age 95 Of Elkhorn, NE. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Mary of Stayton, OR; John and Lisa of LaVista, NE; Jerry and Corina of Omaha; Joe and Peggy of North Platte, NE; and Dave and Cathy Dunham of Bennington, KS; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Judy) Knoell of Fremont; sister, Joyce Gumb of Fremont; cherished family friend, Darlene Hazard of Omaha. VISITATION: Thursday, noon-8pm, with family receiving friends from 5-8pm, at the funeral home. FUNERAL: Friday, 10:30am, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to Elkhorn Public School Foundation. Condolences to reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

