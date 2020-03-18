Krueger, Gisela September 1, 1931 - March 15, 2020 Gisela Krueger, age 88, passed away on March 15, 2020. She was born on September 1, 1931 to the late Fritz and Martha (Tiarks) Hellmerichs in Sengwarden, Germany. In addition to her parents, Gisela was preceded in death by her husband, Joachim Krueger; and sister, Hannah. She is survived by her sons, Frank Krueger (Barbara) and Harry Krueger; daughter, Rita Snow (John); grandchildren, Nicholas Krueger (Kate), Christopher Krueger, Timothy Krueger, Heidi Andsager (John) and Erica Jones (Bill); great-grandchildren, Liam, Nolan, Asher and Theodore; sisters, Ursula Schroeder (Horst) and Dorothea Spaeth (Michael); a host of other relatives and friends. THE SERVICE SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 21st, HAS BEEN CANCELLED AND WILL BE RESCHEDULED AT A LATER DATE. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
