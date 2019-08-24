Kropp, Patricia A.

Kropp, Patricia A. June 24, 1934 - August 21, 2019 Of Omaha, NE; formerly of Battle Creek, NE. Survived by her son, Bob (Kim) Kropp, of Omaha; her grandchildren, Andrew Kropp and Drs. Chelsea (Patrick) Wachter, of Omaha; great-granddaughter, Chloe Wachter; sister, Carla Meisinger, of Norfolk, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Dale "Pete" Kropp; and her parents. SERVICE: 3pm Saturday, August 24th, at Home for Funerals Chapel in Norfolk. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation an hour prior to service at the chapel. HOME FOR FUNERALS 1203 Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701 | 402-371-3330

