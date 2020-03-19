Kropf, Kenneth D. Age 92 Kenneth Kropf, of Omaha and formerly of South Sioux City, NE, died on Friday, March 13, 2020, at VA Hospital in Omaha. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Madelyn; sister, Bernice Barto; and his brothers, Ernest Eugene and Fredrick Kropf. Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Jim) Bezoni of Elkhorn; sons, Kevin (Cristina) Kropf of LaVista, NE; and Kalvin (Janet) Kropf of Floresville, TX; six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 10am, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Elkhorn with Revs David Linkugel and Caleb Kruse officiating with burial at 2pm in the Omaha Valley Cemetery in Homer, NE. Memorials can be made to his family and will be designated at a later date. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

