Kronschnabel, John M. May 1, 1930 - May 14, 2020 Preceded in death by his son, Michael Kronschnabel. Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Helen; children, Linda Wilson, Barbara Kronschnabel, and BJ Kronschnabel; daughter-in-law, Kim Kronschnabel; two grandsons, Randy Wilson and Ryan Kronschnabel; sister, Mary Kronschnabel; and his large extended family. The family is planning a Memorial Mass at a later date. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagenteleman.com

