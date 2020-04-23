Kronen, Nathan Scott Age 56 - April 19, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Carolyn. Survived by son, Erik (Alyssa); daughter, Nicky (Alonzo); fianc�e, Theresa Costanzo; siblings, Ginger (Dave), Tom (Colleen), Holly (Steve), and Ed; granddaughters, Alexxa and Zarina; seven stepbrothers and sisters; four-legged companions, Ahnneka and Boots; many nieces, nephews, family, and many friends. GATHERING OF FRIENDS AND FAMILY: Friday, April 24, noon-3pm, at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. Due to Covid19 restrictions, gathering will be staggered in order to limit the number of visitors at one time. There will be a live feed available through our website. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

