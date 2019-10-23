Kromer, Jerome January 31, 1941 - October 20, 2019 Jerome was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Kromer; son, Keith Kromer and brother Frank Kromer. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Barbara; daughter, Sandra (Terry) Bertolini; grandchildren, Dillion and Carly Bertolini. VISITATION: Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 4-7pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, October 25, 2019, at 10am, at Bethany Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Josie Harper Hospice House. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.