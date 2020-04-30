Kromer, Barbara A.

Kromer, Barbara A. December 26, 1946 - April 28, 2020 Barbara is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jerome Kromer; parents, Marhsall and Mildred Rindfuss; son, Keith Kromer; and 5 brothers and 5 sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra and son-in law Terry Bertolini; grandchildren, Dillon and Carly Bertolini. VISITATION: Friday, May 1, from 1-3pm at Bethany Funeral Home with FUNERAL SERVICE to follow. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

