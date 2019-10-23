Krof, Thomas F. June 8, 1942 - October 20, 2019 Preceded by parents; brother, Edward. Survived by wife, Pat; children, Lori Allgire (Robert), Tom Krof Jr. (Carol), Tim Krof (Julie); grandchildren, David and Lindsey Allgire; Tyler Krof, Tonya Honerman (Matt); sister, Mary Lou Mahoney (Rich); nieces and nephews; beloved dog, Bo. Family will receive friends: Friday, Oct. 25, 4:30-6:30pm, at West Center Chapel with a PRAYER SERVICE at 6:30pm. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

