Kroeger, Phyllis J. (Rydberg) (Eklund)

Aug 11, 1928 - Jun 24, 2018
Passed away in Madison, WI from congestive heart failure. Phyllis is survived by her son, Grant Eklund, Anaheim Hills, CA; granddaughter, Dr. Katie (Dr. Stephen) Kilgus (Eleanor), Madison, WI; grandson, Todd (Rachel) Eklund (Easton), Anaheim Hills, CA; niece, Sally Randall, Omaha, NE; nephew, Scott Gordon, Fort Collins, CO; step sons, Dr. R. Michael (Janet) Kroeger, William (Janet) Kroeger, Terry (Jackie) Kroeger, all of Omaha, NE; step grandchildren, Scott (Wendy) Kroeger, Amie (Bill) Schellpeper, Tim (Colleen) Kroeger, Sara Kroeger, Matthew Kroeger, Jeffrey Kroeger, Molly Kroeger, Maggie Kroeger, Ellie Kroeger, and Jake Kroeger, all of Omaha, NE. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Kroeger; husband, Daryll D. Eklund, Jr.; parents, Grant and Mabel Rydberg; sister, Ruth Gordon. Phyllis Jean Rydberg Eklund Kroeger was born in Omaha, NE to Grant and Mabel Rydberg. Phyllis attended Clifton Hill Grade School and Benson High School. As a young girl, Phyllis enjoyed her involvement in the Girls Scouts and Rainbow Girls, as well as taking the street car down to the Union Pacific Station on Saturdays to work with the Red Cross serving donuts to the troops passing through Omaha on their way to World War II. Phyllis graduated with her Bachelor's degree in Education from Omaha University in 1949. Phyllis married Daryll D. Eklund, Jr. in 1950 and taught for 2 years at Benson West Elementary School. Their son, Grant Eklund, was born in 1954. In 1965, the Eklund family moved to Elkhorn, NE where they had purchased the Elkhorn Hardware Store. Phyllis taught kindergarten, fourth, and fifth grades in Elkhorn Public Schools for 25 years. Her husband Daryll passed away in 1985. In 1986, Phyllis married Robert W. Kroeger. Bob and Phyllis enjoyed 22 years of marriage before he passed away in 2008. Phyllis was active in many groups including Chi Omega Sorority, Order of the Eastern Star (Luna Chapter), and PEO Chapter FY in Omaha. Family, friends, fellowship, and faith in her Lord were most important to Phyllis. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, love of animals, unconditional friendships, and appreciation of a good happy hour.
A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Reichmuth Funeral Home, 21901 W. Maple Rd., Elkhorn, NE, on Saturday, July 21, 2018. The VISITATION will take place from 9-10:30am, followed by the MEMORIAL SERVICE at 10:30am. Memorial contributions can be made to the PEO Scholar Awards of Nebraska Chapter FY at https://donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-psa; or to Orange Lutheran High School at www.lhsoc.org/giving or 2222 N. Santiago Road, Orange, CA 92867.
