Krobot, Charles H. "Charlie" August 28, 1946 - June 27, 2020 Charles Krobot, age 73, passed away on June 27, 2020, following a six-month battle with cancer. He received his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from University of NebraskaLincoln in 1969 and his Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 1984 from University of Nebraska Medical Center. He worked in his profession for nearly 50 years at Clarkson Hospital/University Hospital (now Nebraska Medicine) and most recently at UNMC College of Pharmacy, where he was Associate Dean of Student Affairs from 20032014. As Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice, he taught Legal and Ethical Principles courses and Aseptic Technique to greater than a thousand students in the professional program. He retired in 2018. Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Albert "Bud" Krobot, and by his infant granddaughter, Emily Girard. He is survived by his mother, Agnes Krobot, of Stuart, NE; wife of 49 years, Mary Ellen Krobot; daughters Amy (J.D.) Rummel of Omaha and Julie (Greg) Girard of Lawrence, KS; four grandchildren, Brandon and Ryan Rummel and Justin and Megan Girard; sister, Mary Ellen (Elwin) Key of Ararat, NC; brother, Jim (Marilyn) Krobot of Stuart, NE; niece, Sara Monk of Omaha; many other dear nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family will honor Charlie's wishes for cremation and no public service. Private family interment at a later date. Memorials suggested to the UNMC College of Pharmacy Scholarship Fund #01050220 or the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center Healing Arts Program Fund #01133070, both c/o the University of Nebraska Foundation, 2285 S. 67th St, Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68106, or nufoundation.org. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

