Krobot, Charles H. "Charlie" August 28, 1946 - June 27, 2020 Charles Krobot, age 73, passed away on June 27, 2020, following a six-month battle with cancer. He received his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from University of NebraskaLincoln in 1969 and his Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 1984 from University of Nebraska Medical Center. He worked in his profession for nearly 50 years at Clarkson Hospital/University Hospital (now Nebraska Medicine) and most recently at UNMC College of Pharmacy, where he was Associate Dean of Student Affairs from 20032014. As Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice, he taught Legal and Ethical Principles courses and Aseptic Technique to greater than a thousand students in the professional program. He retired in 2018. Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Albert "Bud" Krobot, and by his infant granddaughter, Emily Girard. He is survived by his mother, Agnes Krobot, of Stuart, NE; wife of 49 years, Mary Ellen Krobot; daughters Amy (J.D.) Rummel of Omaha and Julie (Greg) Girard of Lawrence, KS; four grandchildren, Brandon and Ryan Rummel and Justin and Megan Girard; sister, Mary Ellen (Elwin) Key of Ararat, NC; brother, Jim (Marilyn) Krobot of Stuart, NE; niece, Sara Monk of Omaha; many other dear nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family will honor Charlie's wishes for cremation and no public service. Private family interment at a later date. Memorials suggested to the UNMC College of Pharmacy Scholarship Fund #01050220 or the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center Healing Arts Program Fund #01133070, both c/o the University of Nebraska Foundation, 2285 S. 67th St, Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68106, or nufoundation.org. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.