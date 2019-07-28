Kriss, Mary (nee Anastos)

Kriss, Mary (nee Anastos) Age 93 - July 18, 2019 Passed in Northridge, CA. Wife of Bill Kriss (Deceased); mother of Nikki (Deceased), Tom, Jim Kriss and wife, Ann; grandmother of Will and Nick Kriss. Last surviving child of Athanasia and Nick Anastos; and sister of Ted, Bill, Tom and Gus Anastos. Aunt to Heidi (Deceased), Heather, John and Nick Anastos. She will be forever remembered for her laughter and love of people. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.