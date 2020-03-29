Kriha, Sandra L.

Kriha, Sandra L. December 10, 1947 - March 26, 2020 Survived by her husband, Michael "Mike" Kriha; son, James (Brandi) Kriha; and daughter, Miranda Kriha. Family Trisagion (Prayer Service): Wednesday 4:30pm, with Regulated Public Visitation from 5-7pm. Family Service: 10am Thursday, all at West Center Chapel. Interment in Eagle Cemetery, Elmwood, NE. Memorials to All Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church. To view live broadcast of Services go to our website and click the "view the livecast" button on our home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Kriha as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

