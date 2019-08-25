Krig, John A.

Krig, John A. March 23, 1943 - August 22, 2019 Preceded by parents, John and Adah Krig; and sisters, Karen Keever and Sandra Widman. Survived by daughter, Marie Krig; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2pm Thursday, August 29, at Omaha National Cemetery, with Military Honors by the United States Air Force. VISITATION: from 6-8pm Wednesday, August 28, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

