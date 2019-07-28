Kriegler, Dixie Lee

Kriegler, Dixie Lee April 15, 1942 - July 25, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Joseph T. Kriegler; grandson, Michael J. Skryja. Survived by children: Phillip Kriegler (Jeanette), Susan Skryja (Frank), and Dennis Kriegler; grandchildren: Chris Skryja, Adam Kriegler, Cassandra White, and Connor Kriegler; great-grandchildren: Kemper and Kael Skryja, Cecilia White, and Ryker Kriegler; sister, Patricia Brubacker (Howard); numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 28th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, July 29th at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th Street in Papillion. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

