Krieger, Connie M. (Hall) October 4, 1931 - February 27, 2020 VISITATION: Thursday, March 5th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, March 6th, 11am, St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 925 S 84th St. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations in Connie's name to one of the following: St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Operation Smile, or Spina Bifida-Kansas City. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

