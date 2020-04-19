Krider, Margery Farrington January 30, 1929 - April 10, 2020 Margery was born to Hattie and Leo Farrington in South Bend, Indiana where she and her sister, Esther attended Riley High School, followed by Hillsdale College in Michigan. Marge played flute throughout her school years, continuing in city orchestras in South Bend, Anchorage, Alaska, and Belleville, Illinois. After marrying Donald Alan Krider, she lived in 14 different homes as an Air Force wife, raising 3 children: Alan James, Amanda Pauline, and Molly Melissa. When Don retired, Marge sank deep roots into her Bellevue, Nebraska home. Over the next 49 years, she lovingly transformed this last space, filling her home with family antiques, photos, and numerous collections, including more than 800 pieces of milk glass. Her steep grassy lot became a forested fairyland of paths and blooms. Whether the temperature was over 100 degrees or well below zero, she could be found outside working in her yard. She adored her many pets, and spent many hours caring for others, making friends of all she met. Even at 90, she insisted on full makeup, her bright blue contacts, and her blond hair, never admitting she might be getting old! Margy loved nothing better than antiquing jaunts and long chats, finishing each day with her cat on her lap, reading, watching PBS, and memorizing poetry. For many years, she exclaimed each day was just perfect! Survivors include her 3 children; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Esther Poczik of Oakland, CA. Her children are especially grateful to the loving care provided by Home Instead, her extended family in the area, and dear friends and neighbors, who enabled her to live a happy independent life at home according to her wishes, followed by Nebraska Medicine, Hillcrest Health and Rehab, and Hospice in Bellevue, whose many kindnesses are much appreciated. Memorial donations may be made to Homeward Bound in the Heartland, a nonprofit animal rescue shelter, at hbith.org, or P.O. Box 390231, Omaha, NE 68139. After Cremation, the family will plan a Memorial Gathering when it is once again safe to travel. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Use this site and map to find local restaurants and bars open in your area. They are ready …
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.