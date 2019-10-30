Kretchmer, Ronald G. December 18, 1938 - October 24, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Dorothy Kretchmer. Survived by wife, Connie K. Kretchmer; daughter, Stacy A. Kretchmer; brothers: Richard Kretchmer, Roger Kretchmer (Mary), and Kirby Kretchmer (Pamela); sister, Kathy Armentrout; and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 31st from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, November 1st at 11am at the West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family for their choice of charities. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.