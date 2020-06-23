Krejci, Christopher E.

Krejci, Christopher E. February 3, 1961 - June 18, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Bill and Kathleen; and nephew, Aaron. Survived by wife, Monica; daughters, Maureen (Devyn) Jones, Theresa Krejci, and Jean Krejci; 4 granddaughters; brothers, Tim (Vicky), and Mark (Tammy); sister, Joan Krejci; other loving relatives. VISITATION begins Thursday at 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday 10am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the family for the charity of their choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

