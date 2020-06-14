Kreifels, Marilyn J. May 2, 1933 - June 12, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Leonard "Dan" Kreifels; son, Scott Alan Kreifels. Survived by daughter, Cheryl Adamski (Joe); son, John Kreifels (Deb); sister, Janet Taborsky; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. PRIVATE FAMILY MASS: Friday, June 19th at 1pm at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "view live-cast" button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel | 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

