Kreifels, Margaret I. October 8, 1928 - May 27, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Virgil; daughters, Elizabeth Kreifels and Debra Ayala; 3 sisters. Survived by sons, Stephen (Linda Sue), Virgil (Susan), Joseph (Yvonne), Anthony; daughters, Mary Bain, Theresa (Chuck) Baxter, Rosemary Kreifels, Linda (Jeff) Pfeifer; 26 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION begins Sunday, 2pm, with a Wake Service at 3pm, at the Mortuary. FUNERAL Monday, 10:30am, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Kreifels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.