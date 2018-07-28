Kreifels, Gary J. Age 68, Snyder, NE; formerly Omaha. Valet at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha. Preceded in death by his parents: Gerald and Nettie Kreifels. Survived by son James Vincent Kreifels; former wife Shari Kreifels both Omaha; three grandchildren: Josh, Dillon and Alexa; siblings: Carol Jensen - Desert Hills, AZ, Ted Kreifels - Santa Fe, NM, Mary Anne Muldoon (Bill) - Omaha, Jane DeVault (Steve) - Bayard, NE and Nancy Baumhover (Craig) - Gilbert, AZ; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. MEMORIAL MASS Monday, July 30, 10:30am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, NE. City; inurnment in St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will greet friends 6-7pm, Sunday at the mortuary followed by ROSARY RECITATION at 7pm. Memorials to the family in Gary's memory. Condolences to www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in Nebraksa City is in charge of arrangements. GUDE MORTUARY Nebraska City, NE 402-873-6011

