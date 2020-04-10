Kreeger, Jacqueline "Jackie" February 1932 - April 7, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Jack W. Kreeger; grandson, Bobby Serlet; son-in-law, Robert Serlet. She is survived by her son, Eric W. Kreeger; daughter, Christeen A. Vaughn (Jim); son, Mark W. Kreeger (Carol); daughter, Kathleen M. O'Leary (Joe); 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and her beloved cat, Morris. Private family graveside service at a later date. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge. Rd., Omaha www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Kreeger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.