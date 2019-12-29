Krebs, Ronald R. April 27, 1939 - December 24, 2019 Survived by wife Debra Krebs; daughters, Sheryl (Alan Jensen) Gunnoe, and Karen (Matt) Strolia; sister, Kay (Roger) Kronholm. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Cross & Spurs Cowboy Church, 100 W. Lillian Dean, Buchanon Dam, TX 78609 on January 5, 2020 at 2pm. Memorials may be directed to Grief's Journey, Omaha, NE. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

