Krayniski, Edward J. Jr. Age 73 - July 6, 2020 Survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Lisa Ritter (Dennis), Jill Zehr, Matthew Krayniski (Natalie); sisters, Kathy Henderson (Michael), Anne Lesac (Paul); grandchildren, Daniel Ritter, Dylan Ritter, Ryan Nyffeler, Kaitlyn Nyffeler, Darin Zehr, Jocelyn Zehr and Hallie Krayniski.. VISITATION is at the Good Shepherd Funeral Home from 5-7pm on Wednesday July 8, 2020. FUNERAL SERVICE is 11am on Thursday at the Funeral Home. Interment is on Friday at Omaha National Cemetery. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th Street (402) 505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Krayniski, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.