Krawczyk, Edward P. October 22, 2019 Age 89. Preceded in death by parents, Josephine and Frank Krawczyk; granddaughter, Mary Kathleen Krawczyk. Survived by Marj (Kastl) Krawczyk; children: Ken Krawczyk, Karol Carroll (Jim), and J.G. Krawczyk (Kathie); grandchildren: Steve, Lindsay, Kevin, Jimmy and Emily Carroll, Dan, Andrew, David, Steven and Joseph Krawczyk; brother, Bernie Krawczyk (Carol). The family will receive friends on Friday, October 25th from 6pm to 7:30pm at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, October 26th at 10:30am, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment, St. John Cemetery with military honors military honors by American Legion Post #1. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Catholic Church or as directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

