Krauth, Ted Age 92 Of Omaha, NE. Born in Massena, IA. Preceded in death by wife, Lucille and son Randy. Survived by son, Greg (Kathy) Krauth; daughters, Barbara (Ron) Stargel, Lori (Mike) Turco; many adoring grandchildren, great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at Braman Mortuary 72nd Street Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at Victoria Township Cemetery Massena, IA. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

