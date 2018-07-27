Krause, Mrs. Alice M. Cherryville – Mrs. Alice M. Krause, 94, 0f 301 Neman's Cove, formerly of Omaha, Nebraska passed away on July 26, 2018 at her residence. Mrs. Krause was born on June 23, 1924 in Omaha, Nebraska a daughter of the late Alfred Lind Mockelstrom and Mary Elizabeth Swanson Mockelstrom. She was retired as a nursing assistant. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold I. Krause. Survivors include two sons, Douglas Krause of Des Pres, Missouri and Timothy Krause of Tucson, Arizona; two daughters, Corliss Schalburg of Cherryville, NC and Arnette Reed of Jamul California; a sister, Miriam Hiddleston of Cottonwood, Arizona; eight grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and one great –great grandchild. Services and burial will be private. Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28053. A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Krause.

