Kratzsch, Alan F. June 30, 1936 - January 13, 2020 Age 83. Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia White of Bellevue. VISITATION: Friday, January 17, 57pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 18, 9:30am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the American Lung Association. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St. Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

