Kratky, JoEllen July 20, 1937 - June 2, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Francis J. "Frank". Survived by son, Glenn Kratky; daughter, Lynn Kratky; nieces and nephews. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Saturday, June 6th from 11am to 12 noon, at the West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 12 noon. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Rockbrook United Methodist Church. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

