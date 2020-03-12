Krance, Edwin D. November 28, 1936 - March 6, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Sally; five siblings. Survived by children, Eric Krance and Susan (Jan) Romero; grandchildren, Ryan, Andrew, Rose, Samuel; six great-grandchildren: Lyon, Tai, Izzy, Aidan, Olivia, Harper; sister, Margaret Mahoney. VISITATION begins Friday at 4pm with a Wake Service at 6:30pm at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Saturday, 9:30am at the mortuary to Holy Ghost Catholic Church at 10am. Entombment: St. John's Mausoleum. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

