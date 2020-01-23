Kramolisch, Mary Ann April 7, 1932 - January 20, 2020 Preceded in death by husband of 31 years, Joseph William Kramolisch; parents, Mary and Egon Kleine; brothers, Phillip, George, Donald and Edward; sister, Sr. Bernedette Kleine. Survived by son, John (Becky); daughters, Ann Marie Benes (Joe) and Valerie Siggers (Dr. Michael); grandchildren, Dr. Brian (Dr. Kate), Bradley, Joe Willie Benes, Danielle, Emily, Paul Joseph, Alicia Kramolisch, Tristan, Anna Siggers; sisters, Barbara Jean Kingston, Frances Skryja; sister-in-law, Dorene Kleine; numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION begins Saturday, January 25th, 9am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with ROSARY at 9:30am and MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to St. Thomas More Endowment or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

